Nothing might make a Phone (1) Lite without LEDs on the back

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing's first phone was quite a while coming, with endless drips of information about it hitting headlines before it was eventually released earlier this year.

The most unique thing about the phone is its so-called Glyph system, an arrangement of LEDs on its rear that lets you see notification alerts.

It's a fresh-looking bit of functionality that we actually didn't think added a huge amount on the practical side in our testing, but might not be as central to Nothing's design ethos as you would think.

A report from The Mobile Indian claims that Nothing is actually already working on the next version of Phone (1), and that the biggest outward difference will be the loss of the Glyph lights.

Also missing would be wireless charging, and the phone might also end up being a little smaller.

The phone will apparently be an even more budget version of a similar design, bringing the price down further as so many Lite versions have in recent years.

Given how much founder Carl Pei has traded on the idea that Nothing is going to do things differently, immediately following up its first phone with a Lite version would represent a somewhat surprising turn.

While it would doubtless make commercial sense, just like OnePlus' decision now must do, it's not exactly the innovative set of tactics we were promised.

Still, for now this is obviously not a confirmed bit of information, so perhaps will prove to be wide of the mark when we eventually do find out what's next from Nothing.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.