(Pocket-lint) - It's almost certainly no exagerration to say the Nothing phone (1) became one of the most hyped and most sought-after smartphones on the market when it launched.

Boiled down to its basics, it's a mid-range phone, but one that stands out from the crowd thanks to its unique transparent design and the series of LED strips - called Glyphs - that light up on the back.

These, by default, are designed to light up for notifications and can also be used as a camera fill light or even indicate the battery charging level. It's probably no surprise though that they're also capable of more.

There's something of an easter egg built into the Nothing phone's software that allows you to use these lights on the back to flash and pulse in sync with music playing through the phone's speakers.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 20 June 2022 What are the best smartphones available in 2022? We test the latest options from Google, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and many more to find out.

The feature was discovered by Dylan Roussel on Twitter, and is pretty easy to activate.

There's a very real possibility that this feature is going to be part of the main settings as default eventually, but at time of writing, it's a hidden feature that requires you to jump through a few tiny hoops. Here's how to activate it:

Open the Phone app, and 'Add contact' Creat a contact named 'Abra' and save it Now open Settings > Glyph Interface > Ringtones Select 'Add a contact' and choose 'Abra' Choose any custom ringtone for that contact and hit 'Save'

Once you've gone through this process, you will now see a 'Music visualisation' option in the 'Glyph Interface' settings menu. Tap on it, then toggle the feature on.

Now when you play music through the phone's loudspeakers and turn the phone face down, you'll see the LED lights pulsing to the music. It's pretty cool, give it a try.

Writing by Cam Bunton. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.