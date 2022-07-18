(Pocket-lint) - Dbrand certainly isn't shy of controversy. After falling foul of Sony's lawyers with its range of custom PlayStation 5 faceplates, it's now having a stab at Nothing.

It has unveiled a range of skins and cases for iPhone, Pixel and Samsung's Galaxy S22 that give them a distinctly Nothing phone (1) style facelift.

And, to be even more cheeky, it has called its new accessory range "Something".

The Something Skin is currently available for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can also get one for Apple's MagSafe charger.

The phone skins cost $24.95 apiece.

The skin applies directly to the rear of your device (or front, in the case of the charger) and make it look like you can vaguely see the insides. You also get a similar design to the Nothing phone's gliph.

It's largely ironic in the case of the iPhone, as many believe the Nothing device looks similar to the rear of Apple's handset anyway.

Each of the mobile devices can also be fitted with a Something Case, which costs from $49.90.

We're not entirely sure how long the skins and cases will be on sale for. Dbrand itself has included an amusing product description that admits "plagiarism": "Some might accuse us of theft. Here's our counter: we stole nothing," it says.

They are all available from Dbrand's own website.

Writing by Rik Henderson.