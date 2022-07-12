The Nothing phone (1) is now official, but you already know everything about it

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing phone (1) has been leaked, it's been demoed by high-profile YouTubers, it's shown off by the company themselves, leaving few surprises for launch day and the official announcement of this much-hyped device.

It's been a hype campaign only really matched by OnePlus, which is no surprise given that the founder of Nothing - Carl Pei - was the co-founder of OnePlus.

The most unique thing about the Nothing phone (1) has been widely shown off, with a transparent glass back revealing more texture and detail under the surface than you'll find on other devices.

This is boosted by Nothing's Glyph Interface, a collection of LED strips that are linked to notifications, allowing illumination of the back of the phone in various conditions. Again, you've probably seen all of this already.

Otherwise this is a typical smartphone construction with Gorilla Glass Victus front and back, with a recycled aluminium band around the exterior of the phone. It has an IP53 rating.

It's been likened to the iPhone, and with a power button and volume controls that are the same shape as recent iPhone models, that comparison is unlikely to end.

There's a flat display offering 60-120Hz refresh rates (with automatic switching), with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, or 402ppi. It's an OLED display, with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and support for HDR.

Sitting at the heart of the phone is the Snapdragon 788G+, with options for 8/128GB, 8/256 or 12/256GB. There's a 4500mAh battery supporting 33W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It also offers reverse charging at 5W.

This is a little more unique as that's usually reserved for flagship devices and Nothing had to customise the Snapdragon 788G+ to make this possible.

When it comes to the cameras there are two lenses on the back and both are 50-megapixels. The main camera has a Sony IMX766 sensor, while the ultrawide offers a Samsung JN1 sensor. There are no junk lenses which is refreshing - as many phones in this bracket have low-quality macro lenses and other gimmicks.

Kovol offers up to 42% off on desktop and wall chargers for Prime Day By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 July 2022 These are some deals you can't afford to miss!

There's a 16-megapixel front camera.

When it comes to software, the phone ships with Android 12, which is relatively close to stock. The Nothing UI gives some custom elements and will include some of the more unique features, like a Quick Setting to access your Tesla and an NFT Gallery to show off your digital assets.

But one of the things you probably didn't know is the price. The Nothing phone (1) will cost from £399, putting it into direct competition with the likes of the Pixel 6a and the Samsung Galaxy A53. It will be available from 21 July 2022 in open sales, from Amazon, Smartech at Selfridges, and from O2 as the exclusive UK network partner.

Nothing has also confirmed that it will have a pop-up in the UK, based on Covent Garden, selling limited numbers of handsets.

Writing by Chris Hall.