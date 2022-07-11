Nothing phone (1) launch event: How to watch Return to Instinct

(Pocket-lint) - It's fair to say that the Nothing phone (1) could be the most-hyped phone to launch in the last 5 years. There's huge anticipation around this device, with Nothing pursuing the line that this is going to be the heart of their new ecosystem of devices designed to make tech interesting again.

Here's how you can watch the event live, with Carl Pei launching this new smartphone.

The Return to Instinct event is scheduled for 12 July 2022 at 16:00 BST. Here are the international times and dates:

San Fransisco - 08:00 PDT

New York - 11:00 EDT

London - 16:00 BST

Berlin - 17:00 CEST

New Delhi - 20:30 IST

Tokyo - 00:00 JST, 13 July

Sydney - 01:00 AEST, 13 July

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube so you'll be able watch along and see what happens. The YouTube video is at the top of this page - so just hit play.

A lot has already been revealed about the Nothing phone (1), from the design and the interesting Glyph Interface that it's going to offer, through to the core hardware. As we've already seen the phone through various photos and video from Nothing itself, there's not a huge amount that we're expecting to learn.

So we're expecting the launch to be more of a position statement. Carl Pei - former co-founder of OnePlus and now founder of Nothing - has been saying that he wants to build an ecosystem that rivals Apple, where tech works together and doesn't get in the way, and wanting to challenge the status quo.

Much of the talk so far might have been about building hype, but it's really the ecosystem that's going to be important here and that's why it's going to be worth watching along.

Writing by Chris Hall.