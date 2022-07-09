Stunning Nothing Phone (1) images leak ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing will announce its first smartphone - the Nothing Phone (1) - at an event on 12 July. The company has teased various elements of the handset over the last few weeks and there have been several leaks too, but the latest reveals press renders of the phone ahead of the launch event.

The renders have been published by serial leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) and they show off the Nothing Phone (1) in both black and white options, as well as from multiple angles.

Skip this thread if you live in the US. pic.twitter.com/9JkxJKGgr3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 8, 2022

Nothing had previously revealed the rear design of the Phone (1) - which is semi translucent - so the renders don't show off anything new from this angle, but they do give a very clear look at the device.

Nothing hasn't officially shown off the front or sides as yet, but the phone has appeared in a hands on video with flat edges like the Apple iPhone 13 and a flat display with a punch hole camera in the top left corner, both of which are shown in the renders from Blass too.

Evan Blass

It's been confirmed there would be LEDs lighting up some parts of the rear of the Nothing Phone (1), known as the Glyph Interface and we know the device will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset. It's expected to offer a 6.55-inch display and offer a 50-megapixel dual rear camera.

The Nothing Phone (1) event will take place on 12 July, but for now, you can read all about the device in our everything you need to know feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.