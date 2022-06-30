Nothing phone (1) prices leak, painting a surprisingly affordable picture

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing is preparing to launch the Nothing phone (1) and thanks to leaks and its own confirmations, we're slowly building up a picture of what to expect come launch day.

The latest detail to emerge is the all-important pricing. Reportedly thanks to an untimely listing on Amazon, the prices for the device in Europe have now been laid bare.

According to the leak shared via Reddit, the Nothing phone (1) will retail for €469.99 for the 8/128GB version, while the 12/256GB version will cost €549.99.

The other detail revealed here, of course, is the RAM and storage options. We'd heard that there would be an 8GB RAM version from a leaked benchmark, but the addition of a 12GB version means there's going to be an option for a more powerful model.

That's paired with the Snapdragon 778G+ and that's important to remember when looking at those prices. That puts it in the same ballpark as the Pixel 6a, around the £400 marker for that cheaper device - which also puts it in the same territory as the Samsung Galaxy A53.

So the Nothing phone (1) is going to launch into competitive territory, flanked by devices similarly specced, but with a bit of a twist thanks to its unique design. For many, we suspect that finding that this phone is at the affordable end of the scale will encourage them to consider it seriously.

Nothing doesn't seem to have been able to keep much secret about this device. Between its own teases and prolific leaks, there aren't going to be many surprises come launch day.

Writing by Chris Hall.