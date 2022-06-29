Nothing phone (1) confirmed to have Snapdragon 778G+ chipset

(Pocket-lint) - The Nothing news train keeps on rolling along as we learn more and more details prior to the phone's July 12 launch event.

Today, we find out more about the chipset that makes the flashy transparent phone tick, and it's a mid-ranger.

The Nothing phone (1) will run a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, called the Snapdragon 778G+.

This chip has been specially developed for the Nothing phone, and while the specs are almost identical, it adds wireless charging support as well as reverse wireless charging.

These features are normally reserved for flagship devices and, as such, were not previously implemented in the mid-range chipset.

Anyone following the Nothing story will know that Carl Pei was behind OnePlus, and opting for a mid-ranger processor is a move straight out of the original OnePlus playbook.

Of course, things have been pretty different with OnePlus lately, so it would seem Nothing is looking to fill that gap.

Nothing told Input mag that the Snapdragon 778G+ is more efficient than high-end processors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and so the Nothing phone will have longer battery life, better thermals and, presumably, an aggressive price point.

What's for certain, is that we don't have long to wait to find out. It seems Nothing is on track to reveal everything before its upcoming launch event.

Writing by Luke Baker.