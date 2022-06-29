Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Nothing phone (1) to come in black too, according to leak

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing's been generating plenty of hype around the imminent launch of phone (1), but one thing it hasn't made any mention of at all is other potential looks for the phone.

Based on its activity so far, you would very much assume that it will be available exclusively in the white colourway that's been shown off so much over recent weeks.

Now that theory is looking shaky, as seasoned leaker Ishan Agarwal has turned up a remarkably clear render that he says is official, which shows the phone in a black finish.

You can still see the various LED lights that adorn the phone's back, as well as the red recording indicator and twin cameras, so if it's not real it's a very good attempt at a fake.

This makes it look very likely that Nothing is planning to launch the second colour, then, although it's entirely possible that it will do so after the initial launch, potentially looking to generate a second wave of interest.

We'll have to wait to see how Nothing handles this, or whether it'll give people the choice of ordering the phone in either colour thanks to a late announcement of the black version.

