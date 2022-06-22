Nothing phone (1) won't launch in the US

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing has confirmed that it will not be launching its much-hyped phone (1) in the US, after rumours started to ramp up about the phone's actual availability.

It'll mark a major disappointment for excited fans of the fledgling tech brand in the United States, but isn't a huge surprise given a recent list of wireless carriers that Nothing had provided contained no US or Canadian names.

Nothing provided a statement to PCMag confirming the decision, saying:

"While we’d love to bring phone (1) to the entire community around the world, we're focusing on home markets, including the UK and Europe, where we have strong partnerships with leading local carriers. It takes a lot to launch a smartphone as you know, from ensuring the handset is supported by the country’s cellular technologies to carrier partnerships and local regulation, and as we're still a young brand we need to be strategic about it."

The phone will apparently function in the US, but simply won't have reliable coverage or connectivity, making it a fairly risky buy for anyone who spends the bulk of their time in North America. It won't have voice calling over LTE on AT&T, limited coverage on T-Mobile and a total lack of service on Verizon.

Nothing followed this up by stating, unsurprisingly, that it does aim to launch phones for the US down the line, but with no promise that a version of phone (1) would ever be in that number.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Chris Hall.