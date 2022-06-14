Nothing phone (1) revealed in behind-the-scenes video

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing has really started the process of trying to hype up the launch of its new phone, the Nothing phone (1), now revealing a glimpse of the device in a promo video.

The phone is seen through a window in Carl Pei's hand in the closing second of the video. It's a small reward for sitting through the 15-minutes of self-promotion that lead up to it, but the result is the same - a glance at the phone.

As we saw on the company's previous tease, there's a flattened aluminium frame around the phone and the overall result looks like the iPhone 13 Pro, except with fewer lenses. You could almost imagine that Nothing is trolling everyone with a skin on the rear of an iPhone if it wasn't for that missing lens.

From this frame of the video we get a better look at it and the design we're being shown aligns with the previous logo that was shown when the plans for a phone were first announced, explaining away those circles and slashes.

You can see that there are textural difference - whether that's a tactile difference or if it's all under the rear glass we can't tell.

This is, however, a deliberate reveal. Nothing coming from Nothing feels accidental, with the company banking on coverage for these "leaks" to help build the hype for the launch of the phone.

In the video itself there's mention that it's going to be available first from StockX - which might delight you or fill you with horror - as Nothing walks a path that's rapidly becoming so overhyped it might end up consuming itself.

The launch of the phone is still scheduled for 12 July 2022, with a live event in London, and we know it's going to be powered by Qualcomm hardware. We're expecting to be drip-fed everything else over the coming weeks, unless this is all a huge hoax - because we still think it looks too much like an iPhone from what we've seen so far.

Writing by Chris Hall.