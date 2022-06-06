Nothing phone (1) display specs revealed in leak

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing announced in March 2022 it had plans to launch a smartphone and we've seen a number of leaks and teases since. The latest leak gives us some display details, alongside a concept of what the device could look like from the front.

TechDroider tweeted claiming the Nothing phone (1) will come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution and it's said the display will be flat with no chin. The concept image accompanying the details shows a device that could be mistaken for most other Android smartphones on the market, with a punch hole camera centralised at the top.

[EXCLUSIVE] Nothing Phone 1 Display Specs



- 6.55" OLED Display

- 1080 x 2400

- Flat Edges | No Chin pic.twitter.com/Wm1U5gFLFc — TechDroider (@techdroider) June 5, 2022

Nothing else was revealed by the TechDroider tweet, though previous leaks and snippets of information from the company have suggested the rear of the Nothing phone (1) could be transparent, revealing the hardware. The company has confirmed the frame will be made with recycled aluminium.

Nothing also confirmed that it would be partnering with Qualcomm, though it is currently not known whether it would opt for the company's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets. It will also offer wireless charging and run on Nothing OS, which won't duplicate Google apps.

For now, no launch date for the Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed, though 21 July has been rumoured. You can read our Nothing Phone 1 rumour round up in the meantime.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Editing by Chris Hall.