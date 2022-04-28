Nothing Launcher beta is now available for download (for some devices)

(Pocket-lint) - Back when Nothing - Carl Pei's new company - announced that it would be releasing a smartphone this year, it also revealed that it was making its smartphone launcher available for download to try on other Android smartphones.

Initially, it was said this launcher would be arriving in April and now - as the month closes - the launcher has finally landed on the Play Store.

There is something of a caveat here, however. Or, technically, there could be two. Firstly: it's a beta. That means it's not fully developed yet and will likely get bug fixes and features additions between now and when the Phone (1) arrives.

Secondly: it's only available to download on a select few smartphone models. In the Play Store listing, those mentioned specifically are the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series models from Samsung, as well as the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6. OnePlus models will be coming soon.

On first looks, it's quite a basic launcher, but gives a slightly different visual experience to your home screen. It comes loaded with a few custom widgets, as well as the ability to enlarge any app icon or folder group sitting on your home screen.

If you have a compatible device, you can try it for yourself by heading over to the Play Store now, downloading it and selecting it as your default launcher. If you're unsure how to do that, be sure to check out our guide on Android launchers.

Writing by Cam Bunton.