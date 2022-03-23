Nothing confirms it will be launching a smartphone called Nothing phone (1)

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing Tech has confirmed rumours that it will be launching a smartphone. The new device will be called the Nothing phone (1).

At an event held by Nothing, Carl Pei confirmed that the company would be launching a phone, describing it as the "beating heart" of the Nothing ecosystem. It follows rumours suggesting that a phone was in the company's plans, and a convenient "leak" that appeared to show Pei and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon examining an unreleased device at Mobile World Congress 2022.

The phone will run on Android and be powered by Nothing OS, which is designed to be smooth and fast, optimising its performance. Carl Pei detailed that it's not going to duplicate Google's apps, but it's also not going to use complex animations or be too fussy, with the aim of giving you a great clean experience.

Android users will be able to sample Nothing OS thanks to the Nothing launcher that will be available from the Play Store in April - with more information coming in the future.

The new smartphone will sit on a Qualcomm platform, but there has been no confirmation of which Snapdragon model it will be. We're going to step out and suggest that it will be the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but there's no confirmation of that.

Little else has been said about the specs of the new device, just that Nothing wants to shake up the market and introduce a smartphone that can sit at the heart of its ecosystem.

Carl Pei previously confirmed to Pocket-lint that the aim was to build an ecosystem of devices that rivalled the seamless interoperability currently only really enjoyed by Apple users - and the core smartphone will play a big part in that puzzle. During the event, Carl Pei reiterated a similar message, saying that Nothing's ecosystem will be open, containing both Nothing products and third-party products.

Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing now has a team of 300 people, it has a supply chain in place and is working partners with the likes of Qualcomm and Google.

That's all the information we have for now, it looks like we'll be waiting a little longer before we get any real detail on the Nothing phone (1).

Writing by Chris Hall.