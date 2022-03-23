This is what Nothing OS looks like and you'll be able to test it yourself in April

(Pocket-lint) - Nothing announced that it plans to launch a smartphone called Nothing phone (1) at its The Truth event on 23 March 2022.

The phone will be Qualcomm powered and run Android, but Nothing says it will feature Nothing OS. Talking about Nothing OS, founder Carl Pei said that it is designed to work seamlessly with Nothing products and some other products from world-leading brands, thanks to its open nature.

It's designed to be simple and pure and for those who have followed Carl Pei's story, we can't help thinking it's going to be like the early days of Oxygen OS on OnePlus devices.

While there's no timeline on when the Nothing phone (1) will launch, we do have some screens showing what Nothing OS will look like.

Nothing

While we currently only have some home screen and lock screen images - and the recorder app - it's clear that this pretty much stock Android. The status icons at the top haven't been changed, the round icons and Google search bar look just like a Pixel. Pei did confirm that Nothing wouldn't be duplicating Google's apps, but it will be working to optimise Nothing OS and make it run efficiently.

Nothing has announced that you'll be able to sample Nothing OS via its launcher that it's going to make available in April via the Play Store.

For those who don't know, the launcher is the home screen on an Android device and easy to install, so you can get a different feel to your home screen and apps tray.

We currently don't know much more than that, but we'll be sure to share the news with you when they Nothing OS launcher is available in the Play Store.

Writing by Chris Hall.