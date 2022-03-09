(Pocket-lint) - Nothing has confirmed that it will be holding a virtual event to showcase what's coming in 2022.

Announced alongside confirmation of $70 million series B funding, Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing said:

"With this round of financing, we have the fuel to realise the next phase of our vision of a seamless digital future. I'm grateful for the support from our community and investors. Our first year was a warmup, and we can't wait to reveal what we're building at Nothing during the upcoming event."

There's been no shortage of speculation on what might come next from Nothing.

There are rumours of a smartphone launch, with the suggestion that Nothing was showing this to industry figures at Mobile World Congress, supported by a conveniently-timed "leak" showing Pei and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon examining an unreleased device.

Nothing has an agreement with Qualcomm and we're sure that the San Diego company will be at the heart of whatever Nothing plans to announce next, with many seeing a smartphone as the centrepiece for Carl Pei's ambitions for Nothing.

Speaking to Pocket-lint at Mobile World Congress 2022, Pei outlined that what he really wanted Nothing to be was a rival to the ecosystem experience offered by Apple.

That's likely to see a series of highly connected devices launched over the coming years, where the experience is perhaps more important than each individual part.

There's currently no confirmation of what might be announced, but with the event scheduled for 23 March, there's not long to wait.

Writing by Chris Hall.