(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has a tech brand called Nothing, and it could launch its first smartphone by next month.

The company has been developing a phone for over a year, and Pei apparently recently teased a prototype phone in front of executives from big companies such as Qualcomm while at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, TechCrunch has reported. We sat down with Carl Pei in Barcelona, but he wouldn't reveal any details, instead focusing on the importance of building a great ecosystem experience.

If Nothing were to launch a new phone in April, it would be roughly a year after the company launched its first product: a pair of wireless earbuds called the Ear 1.

Nothing's first phone is thought to borrow design characteristics from the earbuds, like transparent components.

Pei has said before to the media that Nothing plans to introduce more devices in the future. The company also bought the rights to the Essential brand, which released an Android phone in 2017 before shutting down. And, just last month, Pei tweeted that he was "Back on Android", to which the Android and Snapdragon Twitter accounts posted curious responses.

We've got a lot to catch up on Carl — Android (@Android) February 15, 2022

Nothing's own account even teased last week that "March is going to be fun".

March is going to be fun. — Nothing (@nothing) February 28, 2022

Add it all up, and Nothing could launch a new product this spring.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Chris Hall.