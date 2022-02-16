Carl Pei teases Nothing's upcoming Android smartphone

(Pocket-lint) - Last year, Carl Pei's Nothing brand burst onto the scene like nothing (pun intended) we've seen before.

We absolutely loved the company's first product, the Ear 1 earbuds, which combine unique aesthetics, excellent performance and aggressive pricing.

It has long been rumoured that the company will release a smartphone and all signs point to that being the case.

In 2021, Nothing purchased the Essential smartphone company and also signed a major deal with Qualcomm.

Now, Carl Pei has taken to Twitter to tease the upcoming phone.

We've got a lot to catch up on Carl — Android (@Android) February 15, 2022

It certainly suggests we might see the Android operating system on Nothing's upcoming device, though that shouldn't be a major surprise.

Qualcomm got in on the fun too, hinting that the Nothing phone will be powered by a Snapdragon processor.

Again, not a huge surprise, given the $50 million deal between the companies, but exciting nonetheless.

So far, lips have remained tightly sealed about the upcoming phone but it is rumoured to launch sometime this year.

Nothing recently hired Adam Bates, formerly Head of Design and Product Experience at Dyson, as the brand's design director.

The hire, alongside the brand's partnership with Teenage Engineering, means we're expecting one of the most stylish smartphones ever.

If the Ear 1 is anything to go by, it'll be competitively priced too.

Writing by Luke Baker.