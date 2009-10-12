  Nokia N97 Mini available now via Omio

If you're itching to get your hands on Nokia's new N97 Mini then you'll be interested to hear that mobile phone comparison site Omio has some early Orange deals live now.

There's a wide variety of options to choose from, but all mean splashing out cold, hard cash on the new handset with, as an example, a handset price of £97.50 and £34.25 per month getting the N97 Mini on a 24-month deal of 1200 minutes and unlimited texts.

Nokia's new Nseries device is due to be officially released on 23 October and will also be offered by Vodafone, who is yet to reveal pricing. Nokia will also offer the device SIM-free for

However, unless you're totally desperate to grab the new phone in the next few days, then we'd suggest hanging on to see all the deals from Vodafone and Orange as we'd hope there may be some more competitive pricing.