Nokia 7705 Twist launches

It's been a while since Nokia has chucked out anything oddball, so it's nice to see the arrival of the Nokia 7705 Twist, which has an unusual square shape and swivel design.

Launching in the States on the Verizon network, it's a messenger phone with a full QWERTY keypad, revealed when the 2.4-inch screen is swiveled out.

There's shortcut buttons for quick access to messaging, the 3-megapixel camera, Web browsing and Verizon's V CAST Music service.

The phone gets a "Contact Light Ring", in the lower right corner, that can be customised to identify a message or a call from those listed in the contact directory.

An EV-DO Rev handset, features include support for email, video capture, Bluetooth, a built-in mirror, a 2.5mm headset jack and up to 270 minutes talk time.

The Nokia Twist is available next week in the States for $99.99 after $50.00 mail-in rebate with a new two-year customer agreement.