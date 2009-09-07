  Nokia N97 mini goes up on Vodafone site to pre-register interest

Nokia's newly announced N97 mini has just hit Vodafone's online store with a page now live offering consumers the chance to register for updates about the availablity of the new handset.

Vodafone pegs the release date for the Nokia N97 mini as "October", with no more info, or an idea of what it'll cost you, given at this stage.

The new handset, a smaller and revamped version of the Nokia N97, the phone maker's flagship, touchscreen Nseries device, has already gone up for pre-order on Nokia's online shop, where it will be available SIM-free for £429.

Vodafone's pricing will almost certainly include a "from free" option, but as to how much a month that's going to cost - or indeed how many months users will have to commit to in order to get the phone gratis - has yet to be revealed.

We will keep you posted.