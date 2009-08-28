Nokia 3600 slide available on Vodafone PAYG

Vodafone has announced it is offering the Nokia 3600 slide on a pay as you basis to customers in the UK.

The Nokia 3600 slide offers tactile, soft ceramic paint and metal combined with high gloss surfaces and was marked out at launch as the first Nokia product to feature background noise cancellation.

With a built-in music player the Nokia 3600 slide offers up to 3000 favourite songs on an optional 4GB microSD card.

The slider also offers a FM radio, 3.2-megapixel camera with autofocus and two-LED flash, TV-out and pre-installed Nokia Maps.

Vodafone's pay as you go tariff offers a flat rate of 20p per minute for phone calls and 10p per text. The phone is available to order now via Vodafone's online store.