Nokia Money mobile financial services announced
Further to the news in March that Nokia had invested in mobile payments service provider Obopay, Nokia has now announced Nokia Money.
Nokia Money is described as a new mobile financial service offering consumers with a mobile device access to basic financial services.
Aimed both the developing and developed markets, Nokia says for many consumers, this will be the first time they have had any access to such financial services.
Designed to be "as simple and convenient as making a voice call or sending an SMS", the service will let users send money to another person by using the person's mobile phone number, as well as to pay for goods and services by transferring credit from pre-paid SIMs.
Nokia says it is building a "wide network of Nokia Money agents, where consumers can deposit money in or withdraw cash from their accounts", the wide availability of which will be crucial to the success of the service.
Due to start rolling out in early 2010, the Nokia Money service will be shown at Nokia World event in early September. Pocket-lint will be attending the event and will bring you more then.
- Sony Xperia XZ2 review: The best Sony phone in years, but is that enough to lead the flagship pack?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Google might launch a budget Pixel 3 smartphone this summer
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the difference?
- HTC U12+ vs HTC U11+: What's the rumoured difference?
- OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the rumoured difference?
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- The best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro deals: Get free Bose QC35 II headphones before 5 April!
Comments