  Nokia teams with Microsoft Office

Microsoft is to announce on Wednesday that it is working with Nokia to create a mobile version of Office for the Symbian OS platform.

The new companies have called a press briefing for 3pm GMT on Wednesday titled "Microsoft and Nokia Alliance Announcement."

Following the announcement of the briefing by Microsoft and Nokia, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Microsoft has been pressured by outside forces such as Google and Sun to work with Nokia to insure its "Office business in the face of competition from free Web-based word processors."

The companies said the announcement will be made by Kai Oistamo, executive vice president for Nokia's devices unit, and Stephen Elop, president of Microsoft's business division, a group within the software company responsible for its Office business.

