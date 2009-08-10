  1. Home
Nokia E52, priced and dated for UK

|
  Nokia E52, priced and dated for UK

Nokia's E52 will go on sale first thing on Tuesday morning in the UK, SIM Free without a contract, Pocket-lint has learnt.

The recently announced handset from Nokia will be available for £229.95 from online retailer Mobile Fun without the need to sign-up for a costly 2-year agreement from one of the big four operators.

Announced back in May, the candybar smartphone offers 3G, HSDPA/HSUPA and WLAN connectivity. Users will also get A-GPS, a 3.2-megapixel camera, noise cancellation and Ovi services and is an upgrade to the E51 handset launched last year.

At the time our reviewer said of the phone:

"If you don’t want the intrusive bulk of a QWERTY-packing smartphone but you’re still in the market for a simple-to-use, highly connected and messaging-friendly smartphone then we can’t recommend the E51 strongly enough."

