Nokia E52, priced and dated for UK
Nokia's E52 will go on sale first thing on Tuesday morning in the UK, SIM Free without a contract, Pocket-lint has learnt.
The recently announced handset from Nokia will be available for £229.95 from online retailer Mobile Fun without the need to sign-up for a costly 2-year agreement from one of the big four operators.
Announced back in May, the candybar smartphone offers 3G, HSDPA/HSUPA and WLAN connectivity. Users will also get A-GPS, a 3.2-megapixel camera, noise cancellation and Ovi services and is an upgrade to the E51 handset launched last year.
At the time our reviewer said of the phone:
"If you don’t want the intrusive bulk of a QWERTY-packing smartphone but you’re still in the market for a simple-to-use, highly connected and messaging-friendly smartphone then we can’t recommend the E51 strongly enough."
