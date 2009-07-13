Nokia Surge goes after the kids

Nokia has announced a new handset on the AT&T network in the US aimed at social networking fans.

Called the Nokia Surge, the exclusive handset will offer a landscape slider design with a full QWERTY keyboard that appears from underneath the screen.

Available online and in AT&T stores on 19 July, the Nokia Surge, according to the operator is "an ideal device for active consumers who like to stay connected whether using IM, text or email, sending multimedia messages".

Get past the marketing blurb and you get a 2.4-inch QVGA screen, 3G connectivity, a rather disappointing 2-megapixel camera with 4x digital zoom, GPS, stereo Bluetooth, microSD card slot, 128MB of internal memory and the promise of 4.7 hours of talk time.

The specs however don't suggest Wi-Fi or any other colour other than black.

Running the Nokia S60 interface found on its higher end devices, the Surge promises Flash video support for watching videos online and Facebook on-the-go with the pre-installed JuiceCaster application.

Priced at $79.99, no word from Nokia whether it will be coming to other operators in the US or to the UK.

We will keep you posted.