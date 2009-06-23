Nokia prepping waterproof 3720

Nokia has dipped its toes in the rugged phone market before, but a new leaked image appears to suggest that the manufacturer may soon be treading on Sonim's toes.

The picture shows a blurry Nokia candy bar handset and was sent in to the Mobile Cowboys site by a tipster who named the mobile as the as-yet unannounced 3720.

The 3720 is said to be Nokia’s first handset that meets the IP54 specification, meaning it will be effectively dust-proof and waterproof - although not capable of being submerged.

As a 3000 series device, it's likely the phone will be aimed at emerging markets and offer the S40 operating system.

The news pegs the launch of the new tough mobile as September this year, so we'll certainly keep you posted as and when we get more.