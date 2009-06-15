Nokia makes E72 official

Following a promo video leak that saw the E71 successor accidentally revealed to the world, Nokia has now officially announced the launch of the new Eseries smartphone.

Labelling the E72 "swift, slim and resourceful", Nokia says the full QWERTY smartphone will bring a "rich mobile email and instant messaging experience right out of the box".

Email-wise, there's onboard clients for Mail for Exchange and IBM Lotus Notes Traveler as well as access to Yahoo! Mail, Gmail, Windows Live Hotmail and Ovi Mail.

The E72 improves on the E71 with that new, "desktop-like" email experience, a new optical navigation key for more intuitive scrolling, a 5-megapixel camera, a standard 3.5mm audio jack and IM accounts via Nokia Messaging.

Nokia is also boasting faster internet up- and downlink speeds, A-GPS and compass with integrated Nokia Maps, active noise cancellation, and a torch function that can be activated with a press of the spacebar key.

The E72 will also get a new version of Quickoffice, which delivers Microsoft Office 2007 compatibility as well as free version upgrades when new features become available.

Nokia says the E72 will start shipping late in the third quarter of 2009 with a pre-tax and pre-subsidy price of 350 euros.