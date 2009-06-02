  Nokia N97 gets release date: 19 June

We've just had word from Nokia that its new, much-anticipated handset will be hitting the shelves on 19 June. Consumers will be able to pick it up from Nokia's Regent Street store and at nokia.co.uk for £500 sim-free.



Alternatively, if that's a little over your budget, a week later (26 June) it'll go to the networks to be bundled with contracts. Nokia says that 3, Orange, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse & Phones 4U will be selling it.



What's interesting there is the omission of O2, however it's been previously announced that the network will sell the N97 only through Carphone Warehouse stores.



As we've reported in the past, the N97 features 32GB of internal memory, a 5-megapixel camera, 3.5mm headphone jack, QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen.