  Nokia makes its old patents available for anyone to use

Mobile handset giant Nokia has opened up its patent archive in an effort to help out Finland's economy. The move will free up thousands of unused patents for other companies to pursue.

Examples of patents freed up include ideas for energy, location-based services and ads, health-care applications and internet services. Like other companies, Nokia will often patent ideas, but then not work on them due to budget restraints.

The scheme is called the Nokia Technopolis Innovation Mill and 8 million euros of venture capital is being provided to boost projects, including 4.5 million euros of public money.

Esko Aho, Nokia's executive vice president, Corporate Relations and Responsibility, said: "As we will not take all of the innovations generated by our R&D into production, we are happy to give other competent companies the opportunity to turn these innovations into success stories".