Nokia 5800 Star Trek edition announced

Nokia has announced the release of what it says is the ultimate Trekkie accessory - the Nokia 5800 Star Trek edition.

Packed full of exclusive Star Trek content, the device will be exclusively available at Phones 4U from 1 May 2009.

That content includes four special Star Trek animated screensavers, three Star Trek wallpapers and eight exclusive ringtones, including "Phazer Shot", "Red Alert" and "Kelvin Communicator".

In addition, there's a "special Phazer application" which we assume sadly won't offer stunning or vaporising abilities.

The Nokia 5800 Star Trek limited edition will be available in a choice of blue, red and black/silver, free on a £25 a month contract with Vodafone, Orange, T-Mobile and O2.

And the reason for the contection, well Nokia is one of the only brands to be featured in the new movie - although its not the 5800 but a touchscreen panel in an old car in one of the opening sequences.