Nokia 5800 Star Trek edition announced
Nokia has announced the release of what it says is the ultimate Trekkie accessory - the Nokia 5800 Star Trek edition.
Packed full of exclusive Star Trek content, the device will be exclusively available at Phones 4U from 1 May 2009.
That content includes four special Star Trek animated screensavers, three Star Trek wallpapers and eight exclusive ringtones, including "Phazer Shot", "Red Alert" and "Kelvin Communicator".
In addition, there's a "special Phazer application" which we assume sadly won't offer stunning or vaporising abilities.
The Nokia 5800 Star Trek limited edition will be available in a choice of blue, red and black/silver, free on a £25 a month contract with Vodafone, Orange, T-Mobile and O2.
And the reason for the contection, well Nokia is one of the only brands to be featured in the new movie - although its not the 5800 but a touchscreen panel in an old car in one of the opening sequences.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments