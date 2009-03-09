Nokia teases for virtual "music player" launch

Nokia's online events page has been updated with a teaser for a forthcoming happening this week.

The teaser graphic states only, "Your music player is ringing", with an image of a record player in the background, before giving details of when to tune in for the online launch on the 11th.

Nokia recently launched handsets at the Mobile World Congress event so it's not clear if this will see the debut of new hardware or if it will be an announcement extending the phone company's music offerings.

Recent rumours along those lines have included Nokia's "Come with Music" unlimited downloads service to drop its digital rights management, while we know the company expects to launch a fair few more CWM handsets this year.

Alternatively, MSN Music has announced it is to reveal an "exciting new" music service in conjunction with Nokia, so unlikely, but perhaps the "music player" refers to iTunes-rivalling software for PCs?

We will keep you posted.

UPDATE: Pocket-lint has now received a press invite to this event with a little more information that confirms new hardware will be launched. Our invite contains the following snippets:

"Join us online to catch the very latest in the world of mobile music.. Find out what's new in Nokia music services.. Discover new Nokia music devices".

Stay tuned, Pocket-lint will bring you more on the 11th.