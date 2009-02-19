  Nokia announces five new third-party N-gage games

Nokia has announced five new games for its N-gage mobile gaming platform to launch in 2009 and 2010.

The new third-party titles come from FISHLABS Entertainment GmbH, a developer of 3D mobile games, thanks to a new agreement between the two companies.

Titles scheduled for release in 2009 include, Powerboat Challenge, Rally Master Pro, and Snowboard Hero followed by Galaxy on Fire and Blades & Magic in early 2010.

Nokia says all titles will be "significantly improved" in terms of graphics and sound quality and will be enhanced with additional features for the N-gage platform.

"The outstanding quality of FISHLABS mobile games is almost legendary, and we are pleased to have gained one of the best developers for N-Gage with FISHLABS", adds Gregg Sauter, director, third party games publishing, Nokia.