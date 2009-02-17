Leaked online yesterday, Nokia has officially confirmed the launch of the N86 - an 8-megapixel camera phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and Pocket-lint has already managed to get its hands on an official sample from Nokia.

Interestingly our sample sports the N85 moniker, however Nokia has confirmed to Pocket-lint that this was merely a misprint when they commissioned the samples.

The 8-megapixel camera phone will sport a wide-angle Carl Zeiss Tessar optics lens with a mechanical shutter up to 1/1000 and a f-stop range of 2.4-4.8 to suit low light conditions. It will also support geo-tagging capabilities and come with a 3rd generation dual LED camera flash rather than a Xenon flash.

Dedicated camera buttons for zooming will appear from a third sliding element as seen in previous n-series devices like the N96.

Sporting 8GB of internal memory, Nokia says that the new phone will allow you to store over 4000 images in addition to instantly sharing images to flickr via its own Ovi share application.

Other features will include A-GPS, 2.6-inch QVGA 230 x 320 screen, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 2.0. The design includes a scratch-resistant hardened glass front with a vibrant OLED display. "Authentic metal" details add to the quality and prestige of the unit.

The handset will cost 375 euros without contract from Nokia in Q2.