8-megapixel Nokia N86 leaked?

News of a new Nokia handset, presumably to be officially revealed soon at the ongoing Mobile World Congress, has been leaked online.

The dual sliding S60-based Nokia N86 is said to offer an 8-megapixel camera complete with Carl Zeiss Tessar optics with video recording and hook-up to Ovi for sharing.

Offering a "premium" design with "prestige" metal detailing, the 3G phone is rumoured to get a 2.6-inch AMOLED display and a kick stand for media viewing.

With 8GB internal memory, expandable up to 16GB with a microSD card, the Nseries device is slated to offer N-gage gaming, an integrated FM transmitter, GPS and A-GPS, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm plug, TV-out and Bluetooth.

There was no mention of the N86 at Nokia's press conference today that saw the launch of four other handsets, so we'll keep you informed as and when we hear more.