Nokia 6710 Navigator and 6720 classic

Nokia has announced the latest arrival in its Navigator line, the Nokia 6710 Navigator as well as the Nokia 6720 classic, and we were on hand to get up close and personal.



As well as PC to phone map syncing, the 6710 will offer high-res aerial images, 3D landmarks for over 200 cities, terrain maps, weather service, travel and events content and traffic and safety warnings.



Both the new devices include a compass so the pedestrian navigation experience is said to have been "significantly" improved.



They also offer a 5-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics and dual LED flash, with that new design said to make the phones easier to hold as cameras.



The Nokia 6720 classic is expected to begin shipping in the second quarter of 2009 at an estimated retail price of 245 euros before taxes and subsidies.



The Nokia 6710 Navigator will join in the third quarter with an estimated retail price of 300 euros, before taxes and subsidies.