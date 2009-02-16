Nokia announces 6710 Navigator and 6720 classic

As well as new Eseries devices, Nokia has announced the latest arrival in its Navigator line, the Nokia 6710 Navigator as well as the Nokia 6720 classic, described as a "traditional candybar phone that excels in all areas".

The 6710 claims to offer the latest developments in Maps software with real time drive and walk navigation, full regional maps and hardware elements like the dedicated navigator key, touch area for easy zooming and a display optimised for outdoor viewing.

As well as PC to phone map syncing, the 6710 will offer high-res aerial images, 3D landmarks for over 200 cities, terrain maps, weather service, travel and events content and traffic and safety warnings.

Both the new devices include a compass so the pedestrian navigation experience is said to have been "significantly" improved.

Nokia's CR-111 car holder will be bundled with the 6710 Navigator for the "complete the driving navigation solution".

Nokia says both the Nokia 6710 Navigator and the Nokia 6720 classic offer an improved design with a slightly curved shape, providing a "pleasant feel" with a soft touch surface.

They also offer a 5-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics and dual LED flash with that new design said to make the phones easier to hold as cameras.

The 6720 classic boasts active noise cancellation that claims to improve the quality of voice by cutting down on external ambient sounds.

The Nokia 6720 classic is expected to begin shipping in the second quarter of 2009 at an estimated retail price of 245 euros before taxes and subsidies.

The Nokia 6710 Navigator will join in the third quarter with an estimated retail price of 300 euros, before taxes and subsidies.