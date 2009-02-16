Nokia N97 to be available in June

Nokia has finally revealed when its new flagship "multimedia computer", the N97, will go on sale.

The new Nseries device will be available in the UK from June, six months after the touchscreen phone was announced.

Previously Nokia had quoted a "first half of 2009" timeframe for the device, leaving some to suggest by the time the phone was available it would already be outdated in a fast-moving market.

The N97 will sport a 3.5-inch, 16 million colour, 640 pixel wide 16:9 widescreen touch display as well as a QWERTY keyboard.

The Nokia N97 will also support up to 48GB of storage, including 32GB of on-board memory, expandable with a 16GB microSD card.

Other features will include a 5-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics, A-GPS, an accelerometer that will boast DVD-quality video capture and HSDPA and WLAN connectivity.

We'll bring you more exact UK details as and when we have them.