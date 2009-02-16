Nokia E55 smartphone announced

Nokia has announced two new Eseries handsets at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Claiming "there is no need for a BlackBerry tax," Nokia believes its new handsets will be perfect for the email user.

The new E55, claims Nokia, is the world's most compact and thinnest smartphone available on the market.

Promising a standby time of a month the new keyboard will emulate the BlackBerry Pearl and feature two keys per key on its 20-key keypad.

As well as E55's "compact" QWERTY keyboard there's one click access to the most commonly used programs.

The E55 also offers full Nokia Maps, assisted GPS and comes with N-Gage on board. It will also feature a 3.2-megapixel camera.

"With the Nokia E55 we have made messaging as efficient and pocketable as possible", said Kai Oistamo, executive vice president at Nokia.

"In our usage tests, the Nokia E55's compact QWERTY keyboard has been proven to be fast to learn and quicker to use than standard phone keypads".

The Nokia E55 is expected to ship in the second quarter at an estimated retail price of 265 euros, before taxes and subsidies.

The company has also launched the E75, a smartphone with a slide out QWERTY keyboard.