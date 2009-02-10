Nokia 5630 XpressMusic announced

Nokia has revealed the Series 60 Nokia 5630 XpressMusic that as well as boasting music features, is the company's slimmest N-Gage device yet at 12mm thin.

The phone will be "Comes with Music" enabled in selected countries, and offers a 4GB microSD memory card in the box.

It also gets Nokia's "say and play" feature that lets users speak the name of an artist or track to automatically play it, as well as 3.5mm headphone connector, stereo Bluetooth, FM stereo and internet radio.

A "full blown" S60 device, the 5630 offers HSDPA and HSUPA connectivity, plus a 3.2-megapixel camera with dual-LED flash and video recording.

Unusual for a non-Nseries device, the new phone offers N-gage gaming with access to all the mobile games the platform delivers.

The Nokia 5630 XpressMusic will be available in the second quarter of 2009 for around 199 euros (before the usual taxes and subsidies).

Unfortunately Nokia can not confirm whether or not this phone - whether it's Comes with Music-enabled or not - will be available in the UK.

UPDATE: Nokia has told Pocket-lint it is currently talking to operators with a plan to bring it to the UK.