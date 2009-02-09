Expansys releases Nokia E75 specs

So we've heard the rumours, and seen leaked photos, but now the specs for Nokia's upcoming E75 have been released by Expansys, days before they were to be officially confirmed by Nokia itself.

From the details we've seen, it certainly seems that the E75 won't be stepping up to the highly-anticipated N97, but it will no doubt prove popular with S60 fans.

The leaked specs tell us we can expect quad-band GSM / EDGE, and dual-band HSDPA (900/2100) at 3.6Mbps. The 2.4-inch QVGA screen will feature a rather disappointing 240 x 360 resolution, while the 3.2-megapixel camera will feature auto-focus, but unfortunately has only an LED flash.

Users will be able to make QVGA video recordings at 30fps, and benefit from features such as aGPS, WiFi, FM radio and a handy 3.5mm jack to plug in your own headphones.

Other features to note include microSDHC and microUSB slots, Bluetooth 2.0, a 1000 mAh battery and a Dual home screen to help separate work and personal contacts.

The phone will be capable of 408 hours stand-by time, and 630 minutes talktime, and comes with Nokia Maps PDF Document Viewer and ZIP File Manager already installed.

The E75 will cost £389.99 SIM-free, but will be available from free on most contracts. It is due to start shipping from 13 March.