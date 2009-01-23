150 queue for Nokia 5800 XpressMusic launch
As many as 150 people queued for the launch of Nokia's 5800 XpressMusic in a rainy Regent Street this morning, according to NokNok reports.
Nokia was opening the doors of its flagship store early at 8am, and offering the the first 200 customers buying a Nokia 5800 in the store exclusive content.
This included three films from Futureshorts as well as bundled applications including Sports Tracker, Touch Guitar, Touch Piano and Guitar Rock Tour. And - said to be a draw for many - the first 100 get tickets to the Benicassim music festival in Spain.
Some of the queuers had stood in line since midnight, with Guy Browne, who works in finance and is from Waterloo, the first person to buy a 5800 in the UK.
"I like my electronics. It’s good value for money, it’s 100 pounds cheaper than the iPhone", Browne told NokNok.
In comparison, the launch of the iPhone 3G saw around 100 people queuing at the Apple store when that launched in November last year - although this is in addition to customers who went to O2 and Carphone Warehouse shops.
