Nokia N97 gets UK launch date

Nokia hasn't officially announced a release date yet, however that hasn't stopped UK retailer Play.com putting out a release date here in the UK.

According to the online site that sells everything from DVDs to electronics, Nokia's latest top of the range flagship is going to land in the UK on 31 March for a princely sum of £479.99 without contract.

At the time of the launch in December last year, Nokia stated that the phone would be due some time in the first half of 2009 "...at an estimated retail price of 550 euros before taxes or subsidies". Putting it around £496.

Claiming the power of a desktop PC, the handset will offer a tactile touchscreen display, a QWERTY keyboard and personalised home screen as well as sporting a 3.5-inch, 16 million colour, 640 pixel 16:9 widescreen display. The Nokia N97 supports up to 48GB of storage, including 32GB of on-board memory, expandable with a 16GB microSD card.

The news means the phone will hit stores ahead of the proposed launch of the Palm Pre here in the UK.

UPDATE: Nokia has contacted Pocket-lint saying the following:

"We do not have an official date for the launch of the N97 as yet, however we can confirm that it won't be the 31 March."

We will keep you posted.