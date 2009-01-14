Nokia N79 Active launches

Nokia has announced the launch of the Nokia N79 Active, which will ship with the wireless Polar Bluetooth WearLink heart rate belt.

This "healthy addition" to the Nseries range is angled as the perfect running companion and gets aGPS tracking and a new version of the popular Nokia Sports Tracker application.

Nokia says the app will spur owners to record and publish their favourite routes and fitness data on the web as well as share the tracks they listened to while working out, and upload and geotag route images taken with the phone's 5-megapixel camera.

The Active version of the Nokia N79, apparently the smallest Nokia Nseries device to date, ships with sporty headphones, an armband and a 4GB microSD memory card for music.

Nokia says the N79 Active will be available in select markets for an estimated retail price of 375 euros before taxes and subsidies, we'll bring you more on UK specific announcements when we have 'em.