Carphone slashes cost of Nokia Comes with Music phone
The Carphone Warehouse has announced a substantial price cut for its Nokia Comes with Music offering.
The phone retailer is offering £45 off the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic, selling the handset, and its bundled year's worth of unlimited music downloads, for £82.18.
Available on pay as you go only, Carphone says the 5310 handset is now available with seven exclusive colour variants "to suit your style".
The colours available for the Series 40 device are white with silver, blue, pink, orange or green and black with pink, red or blue.
Carphone first launched the handset and Comes with Music service back in October for £130. It's not clear if lack of demand has caused the price drop, or if Carphone are just really, really nice folk.
- Apple to launch an iPhone with triple-lens camera in 2019, says report
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- BlackBerry KeyTwo "Athena" revealed in amazing press picture leak
- New Google Pixel 2018 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
Comments