Nokia 5800 XpressMusic available on 23 January

Nokia has revealed that the Nokia 5800 XpressMusic will launch in the UK on Friday 23 January.

The handset formerly known as the Tube will be exclusively available from 10am at the Nokia Regent Street store as well as Nokia's Heathrow Terminal 5 shop.

It will also be available to buy from Nokia's online store - www.nokia.co.uk/shop - with red or blue finishes.

The price for Nokia's first touchscreen handset will be £249 SIM-free, including plectrum.

This pricing is handset-only and this SIM-free model of the phone does not come bundled with Nokia's Comes with Music year's subscription as might have been expected.

But this omission explains why, from Friday 30 January, the Nokia 580 will also be available through Vodafone, O2, Orange, T-Mobile UK, Virgin Mobile, Carphone Warehouse and Phones 4U.

