  Nokia "Comes with Music" DRM cracked

It seems Nokia's "Comes with Music" unlimited download service may be more popular this Christmas than had been previously thought.

Software has been released that is able to strip downloaded songs of their DRM protection, leaving the service very vulnerable to piracy.

The Microsoft-powered Digital Rights Management coding can be stripped away by Tunebite, available now for just 20 euros, or £17.50.

The software works by playing and re-dubbing the tracks into a non-encrypted file and apparently works in a matter of seconds per song.

Subscribers to the service can download unlimited amounts of music within a year period that should only be playable on the user's PC or selected Nokia device, but this would mean hackers can free the songs of the built-in protection for playing - and sharing - anywhere.