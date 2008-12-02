Nokia N96 next to get Comes with Music treatment

The Nokia N96 will be the next phone to be bundled with the Comes with Music offering, Pocket-lint has learned.

The current flagship Nseries phone will be available with the Comes with Music year's worth of unlimited music downloads and will be available in the UK before Christmas.

Although we don't have a specific date for the launch, Nokia is clearly hoping it will add an extra incentive to the handset beyond the iPlayer capabilities.

The news comes as Nokia announces a new flagship Nseries model, the N97, featuring a touchscreen and QWERTY keyboard at Nokia World in Barcelona, Spain.

Nokia has declined to comment on the rumour and we are waiting for comment from both Carphone Warehouse and 3, the two companies confirmed to offer Comes with Music related products in the UK.