Nokia says DAB radio on phones possible
Nokia has said that it would put DAB into their handsets when the technology becomes universally adopted.
Nokia however refused to put a date on the launch of the technology in a phone.
"When the technology reaches mass adoption we would consider putting DAB radios into our phones", said Sari Stahlberg, director of product and technology marketing at Nokia.
When we are likely to see that mass adoption is anyone's guess. Again Stahlberg refused to put a number on it, suggesting that it would have to be more than 50% across Europe rather than the current low figures.
"The more the technology is adopted across Europe and other territories, the more chance it's got of being included".
Latest figures released by the Digital Radio Development Bureau suggest 31.4% of adults now listen to a digital platform each week with DAB leading the way with a weekly reach of 17.8%.
