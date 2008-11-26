Nokia Build phone customisation service introduced

Nokia has introduced "Nokia Build", a new concept that they say lets people custom design a phone, "inside and out".

The new service, available now in the UK, allows customers to design the cover of a Nokia 7310 Supernova mobile phone and share their designs through an online gallery.

Using the Nokia 7310 Supernova as a base, people can create a design using drawing and colouring tools or personal photos and graphics.

Nokia promises "a rich palate of colours, ready-made graphics and themes". In addition, there is a choice of pre-bundled software packages that offer a range of games, personalisation options, like "wallpaper creator", as well as music capabilities.

The Nokia Build service is available through the Nokia online store at www.nokia.co.uk/build.

Nokia says the estimated price, before tax, for a customised Nokia 7310 Supernova using Nokia Build is £138.